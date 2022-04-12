Analysts Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 639,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,025.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. CarGurus has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $50.03.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,615,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $37,553,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,806,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

