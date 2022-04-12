Analysts Expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.23). Chimerix posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

