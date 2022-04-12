Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust also reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 786,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,737. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

