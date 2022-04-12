Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,537.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $50.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $51.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $188.10 million, with estimates ranging from $185.45 million to $190.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOSE shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other news, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. 840,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,125. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

