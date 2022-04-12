Analysts Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Expedia Group reported earnings of ($2.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $11.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

EXPE stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.87. 24,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.88. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 504.6% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 231,833 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,216 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,329 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.