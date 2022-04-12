Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.09. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains by 271.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Green Plains by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Green Plains by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,427,000.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.