Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.09. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains by 271.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Green Plains by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Green Plains by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,427,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

