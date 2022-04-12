Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Post $1.35 EPS

Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.