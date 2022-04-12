Analysts Expect Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Local Bounti.

LOCL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LOCL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. Local Bounti has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

