Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

