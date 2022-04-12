Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBRV shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 343,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,921. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $204.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.