Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

