Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.88. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after purchasing an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,460,000 after buying an additional 97,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paylocity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PCTY traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.20. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,064. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.93.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

