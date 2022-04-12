Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

Shares of PPG opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average is $152.00. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $275,588,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

