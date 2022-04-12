Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post $2.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $3.39. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $3.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $16.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $401.75. 106,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,802. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $363.54 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 439.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 152.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

