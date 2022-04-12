Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 328,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,301. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

