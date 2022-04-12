Analysts Expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.60). Howard Hughes reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

HHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,471,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HHC opened at $96.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

