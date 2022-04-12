Analysts Expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

Several research analysts have commented on SEAT shares. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

SEAT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

