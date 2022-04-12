Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

CRK opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

