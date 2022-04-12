Analysts Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,205,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

