Analysts Issue Forecasts for VolitionRx Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, February 18th.

VNRX opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,043,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in VolitionRx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

