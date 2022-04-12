Analysts Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Target Price at $37.50

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,566. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $672.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

