Analysts Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) PT at $24.29

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVYA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after buying an additional 3,333,354 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avaya by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $11.96 on Friday. Avaya has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

