Analysts Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) PT at $29.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. 271,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after buying an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,618,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

