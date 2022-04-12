Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $10.88. 10,258,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.34.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

