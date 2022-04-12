Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price at $76.43

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of BTAI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,821. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

