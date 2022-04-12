Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) PT at C$37.13

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

CU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.79.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 145.39%.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

