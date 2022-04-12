Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT at C$15.84

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$15.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$13.90 and a 1-year high of C$15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.86.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

