Analysts Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $80.67

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CVLT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.54. 141,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

