Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Target Price at €166.30

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €167.44 ($182.00).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($186.09) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

DB1 traded up €2.80 ($3.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €168.30 ($182.93). The stock had a trading volume of 357,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €149.75. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 1 year high of €166.30 ($180.76). The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

