Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) PT at C$44.11

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

Several analysts have commented on FTT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Finning International stock traded up C$0.65 on Thursday, hitting C$36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 188,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,770. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$29.71 and a 52-week high of C$40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.82.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.7099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

