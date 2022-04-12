Analysts Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) PT at GBX 952.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 933.25 ($12.16).

HWDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.99) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.88) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.26) to GBX 940 ($12.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($14.27) to GBX 941 ($12.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN traded down GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 758.20 ($9.88). 1,687,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 781.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 851.17. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 723 ($9.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.85).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,376.86). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £100,623.60 ($131,122.75). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,811 shares of company stock worth $12,606,788.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.