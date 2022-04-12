Analysts Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Price Target at GBX 783.33

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.21).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.84), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,545.02). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.80), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($659,180.82).
About Meggitt (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
