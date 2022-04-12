Analysts Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Price Target at GBX 783.33

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.21).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGGT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.84), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($85,545.02). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.80), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($659,180.82).

Shares of LON MGGT traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 768 ($10.01). 387,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,587. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 392.40 ($5.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 755.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 746.02. The firm has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

