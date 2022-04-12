Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price at $63.71

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

MC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 494,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

