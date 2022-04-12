Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $187.71

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Omnicell by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,343,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.20. 307,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,161. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average of $157.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.