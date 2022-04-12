Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Target Price at $45.79

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

