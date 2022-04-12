Analysts Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $79.14

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. 1,235,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,740. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pentair has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 20.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pentair by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.