Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $102.57

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.22. 41,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,017. Post has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Post by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

