Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Price Target at $148.58

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DGX traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.39. 770,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,183. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $145.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

