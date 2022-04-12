Analysts Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT at $30.64

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.85. 579,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,422. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,057,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

