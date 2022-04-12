Analysts Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at 35.00

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 35.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

TPG stock traded up 0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 27.94. 589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,963. TPG has a one year low of 26.50 and a one year high of 35.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 29.63.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 259.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

