Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Target Price at €244.19

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €244.19 ($265.42).

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up €3.24 ($3.52) on Monday, hitting €153.04 ($166.35). 931,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €178.28. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1-year high of €249.70 ($271.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

