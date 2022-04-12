Analyzing Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Babylon and Better Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Babylon currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.09%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 997.56%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Babylon.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A Better Therapeutics N/A -129.08% -25.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Babylon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Babylon and Better Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.46 -$374.51 million N/A N/A Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,872.04 -$40.33 million N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babylon.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Babylon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

