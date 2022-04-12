Analyzing Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Safe Bulkers 52.99% 26.49% 14.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Imperial Petroleum and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Safe Bulkers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Safe Bulkers has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Safe Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 4.55 N/A N/A N/A Safe Bulkers $329.03 million 1.43 $174.35 million $1.40 2.76

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 8, 2022, the company owned three medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 12 Panamax class vessels, 7 Kamsarmax class vessels, 15 post- Panamax class vessels, and 6 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

