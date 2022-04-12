Analyzing Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) & Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Whitestone REIT and Plaza Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.19%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 9.61% 2.73% 0.96% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Plaza Retail REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 5.07 $12.05 million $0.26 49.77 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Plaza Retail REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

About Plaza Retail REIT (Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

