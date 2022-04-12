Analyzing Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) and Its Peers

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stabilis Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stabilis Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stabilis Solutions Competitors 297 818 782 22 2.28

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.09%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million -$7.80 million -11.95 Stabilis Solutions Competitors $8.28 billion -$62.25 million 17.77

Stabilis Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Stabilis Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -10.11% -12.41% -9.07% Stabilis Solutions Competitors 3.97% 35.64% 2.77%

Summary

Stabilis Solutions rivals beat Stabilis Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG. The Power Delivery segment provides power delivery solutions to the global energy industry through its subsidiary in Brazil and joint venture in China. The company was founded on October 21, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

