Anaplan (PLAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN):

3/29/2022 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Anaplan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2022 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/22/2022 – Anaplan had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Anaplan had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Anaplan had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/21/2022 – Anaplan had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/12/2022 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/4/2022 – Anaplan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Anaplan had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Anaplan Inc alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,906 shares of company stock worth $6,927,842. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.