Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVXL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,139. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $857.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 57.1% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

