Andy Mah Sells 114,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.07. 2,524,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,111. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.93 and a 52 week high of C$10.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.16.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

AAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.27.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

