Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $18.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares during the period.

